Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.80. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 3,167 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of 416.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $407,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 70.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 341,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 130,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

