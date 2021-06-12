Wing (WING) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $22.02 or 0.00061535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00170397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00196008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.41 or 0.01127421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,738.02 or 0.99879136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,791,636 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,636 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

