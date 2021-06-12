Wings (WINGS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,645.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $12,645.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00786148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.32 or 0.08286264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00086332 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

