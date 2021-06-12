WINkLink Market Cap Reaches $329.72 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $329.72 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

