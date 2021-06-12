WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.66. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.