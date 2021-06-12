WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and $94,582.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.