Woodcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,870.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $484,442.38 and $113,870.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,546.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.88 or 0.06734456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.68 or 0.01625125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00155764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.00692344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00455219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00358049 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

