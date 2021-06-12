Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.09. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 7,954 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.