Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRDLY shares. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $47.72 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

