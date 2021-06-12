Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WRDLY shares. AlphaValue cut Worldline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rowe upgraded Worldline from a “fair value” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $47.72 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

