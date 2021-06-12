WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.90 or 0.00025096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $47,762.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap's official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

