WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 26.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 51.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. WPP has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

