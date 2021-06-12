Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $4.16 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00011716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $273,060.75 and $118.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00161657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.01159517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,439.97 or 0.99766087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.