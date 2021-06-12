Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $35,589.95 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $35,589.95 or 1.00313758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.73 billion and $156.09 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00064324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009492 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 189,061 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

