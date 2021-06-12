Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.35 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $341.66 or 0.00962573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $504.95 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00160862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00197998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01168211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.89 or 1.00119260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,879,634 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

