Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $241.23 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $241.23 or 0.00676283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $463,409.03 and $602.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00174968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00195900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.01116813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,779.04 or 1.00304426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

