Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

