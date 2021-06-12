X-CASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,755.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $39,755.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023684 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,971,591,784 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

