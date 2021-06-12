xBTC Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $35,510.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00175681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00195593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01104083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,013.07 or 1.00200963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 6,926,988 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,301 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

