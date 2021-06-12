Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,970,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

