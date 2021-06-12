Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Head to Head Survey

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.15 billion 10.04 $646.51 million $3.08 41.72 Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.80 $77.60 million $2.54 22.61

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 20.54% 29.70% 13.67% Ultra Clean 6.23% 22.63% 10.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 12 3 0 2.13 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $128.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Xilinx.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats Ultra Clean on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a collaboration with Kameleon Security to develop cybersecurity solution for servers, cloud computing, and data centers. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

