Xiotri Achieves Market Cap of $811,650.33 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Xiotri has a market cap of $811,650.33 and approximately $12,156.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $183.71 or 0.00509322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.00791118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.12 or 0.08306304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00086232 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

XIOT is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

