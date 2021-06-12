XMON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,309.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. XMON has a market cap of $985,957.67 and $37,309.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $659.54 or 0.01835523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

