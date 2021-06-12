XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Head to Head Analysis

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Niu Technologies and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 6.95 $3.96 million $0.33 103.58 XPeng $895.68 million 36.60 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -25.62

Niu Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Niu Technologies and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats XPeng on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations; and NIU Wash offers free wash coupon on a monthly basis. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 246 city partners and 1,616 franchised stores in approximately 199 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 36 distributors in 46 countries internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

