XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 844.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.