XSGD Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and $36,626.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 32,717,107 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

