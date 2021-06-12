XTRABYTES Hits 24 Hour Volume of $605.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $605.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01125751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008778 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

