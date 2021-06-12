Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 201.7% in May

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 160,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.80.
