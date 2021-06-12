Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Up 201.7% in May

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 201.7% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Xtreme Fighting Championships stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 160,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Get Xtreme Fighting Championships alerts:

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.