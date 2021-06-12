Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $62.63.
About Yamaha
