Yap Stone Reaches Market Cap of $6.42 Million (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Yap Stone has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $181,641.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Yap Stone Profile

Yap Stone (CRYPTO:YAP) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Yap Stone is medium.com/@yapstonecity . The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

