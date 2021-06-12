yAxis (YAXIS) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00021667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yAxis has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $365,476.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00167252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00197738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.28 or 0.01119193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,976.24 or 1.00045098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

