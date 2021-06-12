Yearn Secure Achieves Market Cap of $535,717.99 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $535,717.99 and $117.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

