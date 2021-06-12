YFValue Market Cap Hits $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.