YGGDRASH Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $338,078.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

