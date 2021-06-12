YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

