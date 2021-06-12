YOUengine (YOUC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

