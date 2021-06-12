Yuhe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yuhe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:YUII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Yuhe International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Yuhe International

Yuhe International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock.

