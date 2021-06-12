Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 232.9% in May

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the May 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YAHOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $9.18 on Friday. Z has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

