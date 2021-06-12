Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.98). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 43,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,878 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

