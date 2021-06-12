Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.98). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.00. 43,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,878 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.