Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.42). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($9.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBRX. (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,029. The firm has a market cap of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.29. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

