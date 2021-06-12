Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of ($1.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.45 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

