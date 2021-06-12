Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,459,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

