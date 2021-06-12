Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,309 shares of company stock worth $52,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,890,000 after buying an additional 385,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.