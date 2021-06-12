Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.75). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

