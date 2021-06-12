Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Sierra Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 157,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.26. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 46.0% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 113,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

