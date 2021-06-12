Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.03. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

TNDM traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 450,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,787 shares of company stock worth $18,157,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.