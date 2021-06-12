Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $935.00 million and the highest is $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $848.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

