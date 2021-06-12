Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 213.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

