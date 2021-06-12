Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. II-VI posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

IIVI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

