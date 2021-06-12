Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $17.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

