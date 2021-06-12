Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of KALA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

