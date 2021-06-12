Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.15 Million

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $5.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.96 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $830,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.32 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of KALA opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,142,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 370,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.